SHGs making sanitary pads launch association

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Sanitary Napkin Producers Federation, which will comprise 52 women self-help groups producing sanitary napkins, was launched here on Wednesday.

Formed to ensure availability of sanitary napkins free of cost, the federation would produce and supply 47 lakh packs of sanitary napkins to hospitals and prisons across the State.

For free distribution

R. Sujatha, technical consultant of the federation, said the SHGs would supply napkins at a rate of ₹21 per pack and this would in turn be distributed free of cost.

“We plan to scale up production to supply to schools as well in the coming weeks. Formation of a federation would enhance income generation and help in common labelling,” she said.

Launching the federation at Annai Theresa Mahalir Valagam of Tamil Nadu Women’s Corporation, Hans Raj Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, said the SHGs must ensure that quality is maintained.

Highlighting the initiative of SHGs, Praveen.P.Nair, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation, said at present, much of the sanitary napkins was supplied by private companies to schools and hospitals.

Stressing on the need to ensure quality products, P. Umanath, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, said sanitary napkins worth ₹10 crore was required for free distribution across the State every year.

Pointing out that the napkins were being produced as per the standards, S. Maheshwari, the Federation’s president, said every pack will also provide instructions regarding safe disposal of the napkins.