Delay in removal of silt in stormwater channel led to flooding, say residents

Owing to sharp showers that lashed Dindigul and nearby areas on Thursday night, low lying areas on Thadikombu Road were inundated with rainwater and a tree was uprooted near Begampur.

Water entered several houses at the Adi Dravidar Colony and Bala Thirupathi areas. Residents could not sleep the night as water had entered their houses. Household items in many houses were damaged.

They complained that inordinate delay in removal of silt accumulated in stormwater channel in their colony was the prime reason for the flooding. They also alleged that revenue officials who were engaged in the de-silting work on Friday morning had failed to remove the silt properly.

Even on Friday morning, water flow in the channel was heavy and water could be seen overflowing from the supply channel of a pond.

Several houses in Bala Thirupathi area also faced flooding.

Due to heavy rain, an old tamarind tree fell on a lane near Gandhiji Road near Begampur.

The Round Road junction and Siluvathur Road were filled with slush and mud owing to inordinate delay in completing the underground drainage project.

Inflow up

Despite no rain Thekkadi and Periyar dam in Idukki district, inflow into Periyar dam shot up to 1,100 cusecs this morning, thanks to heavy downpour in the catchments. Similarly, inflow into Vaigai dam too rose to 156 cusecs. Water level stood at 110 feet in Periyar dam. Storage was 894 mcft. Discharge was restricted to 200 cusecs. Vagai dam received moderate inflow. Level stood at 22.9 feet in the dam. Discharge was restricted to 40 cusecs.