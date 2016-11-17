Seven tigers were spotted on the first day of the animal census at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday.

The direct sightings of the animals indicate a healthy population of big cats in the reserve. MTR officials said that six animals were spotted in Masinagudi and Nilakottai, while one was spotted in Theppakadu.

Deputy Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, V A Saravanan, said that line transects were conducted on the first day.

The information was collected by the 36 volunteers taking part in the census. The volunteers were also looking out for indirect signs of carnivores.

The census will continue for seven more days, followed by which, camera traps would be set up to document the number of big cats in the reserve.