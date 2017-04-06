Seven months on, SHRCstill without members

more-in

The disposal of hundreds of complaints about alleged violation of human rights is being delayed in Tamil Nadu, as both Member positions in the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) have been lying vacant for more than seven months now.

Following the completion of tenure of both SHRC members Jayanthi and K. Baskaran in August last year, the Commission is functioning only with its Chairperson Justice T. Meenakumari.

Noted lawyer and human rights activist Henri Tiphagne of Madurai-based NGO People’s Watch says, “Incidents of human rights violations across Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai, are gross. Not only the SHRC, but posts in State Commission for Women and Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights have not been filled. There should be an independent and transparent process to fill these positions.”

Sources in the SHRC say hundreds of complaints are in various stages of hearing and several new complaints are received every day from across the State. “Since both the members completed their tenure of five years, only the Chairperson is hearing cases. The load, which was earlier shared by three members, is now being handled by one person,” a source said.

According to the constitution of the Commission, the names for appointment as members of the Commission are to be recommended by a Committee comprising the Chief Minister, Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, Minister in-charge of the Home Department and the Leader of the Opposition. The appointments are then made by the Governor.

While one of the members could be a judge of a High Court or a District Judge with experience of not less than seven years, another member should be a person with adequate knowledge or practical experience in issues relating to human rights, says the Commission’s rulebook.

Despite repeated attempts, officials from the Public Department were not available for comment.