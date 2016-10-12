Four persons drowned in Thalayanai dam near Papanasam while taking bath on Monday. The victims, all youths from Puducherry, had gone to Papanasam on ‘Puja’ holidays, police sources said.

While the body of P. Vasantharaj (25) was retrieved on Monday, the bodies of others – K. Nakeeran (27), A. Satheesh Kumar (25) and K. Srinivasan (30) – were fished out on Tuesday. They had left Puducherry on October 8.

Based on information that the victims did not return to their private accommodation at Papanasam till the evening, the police conducted searches but they could retrieve only the body of Vasantharaj on Monday, Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman said.

The youths had ignored the signboards along the Tamirabharani warning that some places in the river were dangerous for bathing. Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies and sent them to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Another incident

In another tragedy, three youths drowned in the river at Mukkudal on Monday. The victims were final year engineering students of a college in Chennai.

V. Tamim Ansari (20) and K. Shoban Babu, both from of Chengalpattu, reached Alangulam to spend their holidays with their friend P. Sarath Kirubakaran (20). They drowned around 1 p.m., when they went to the river to bathe.

The bodies were retrieved around 3 p.m., sources also said.

Prabakaran (52), father of Sarath Kirubakaran, filed a complaint with Pappakudi police, who registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.