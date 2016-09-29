PUlled out:The Indian gaurs which fell into a dry farm well at Malaiyur near Lingavadi in Natham block in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

Seven Indian gaurs fell into a 30-foot-deep dry well near a private farm at Malaiyur village near Lingavadi in Natham block on Tuesday night. While five Indian gaurs were rescued, two died in the well.

The rescue operation was delayed as there was no access to the well owing to lack of road or path. Possibility of mobilising earthmovers and other machines to the spot was very remote.

Later, Forest Department officials, with the help of the local people, pulled the wild animals one by one out of the the well, using ropes. Their condition was good. Later, the gaurs were released into the reserve forest near Natham.

Six-hour rescue operation

The officials said the rescue operation lasted for more than six hours. Two gaurs died of injuries in the well. A herd of Indian gaurs entered the plains from Natham hill in search of water and food. They fell into ground-level well at night, they added.

Shortage of food and water in reserve forests owing to failure of monsoon forced these animals to migrate to farms in plains. It was a regular feature in Natham, where two Indian gaurs fell into a well a few months back, said the local people.