Seven govt. hospitals get Kayakalp award

Seven government hospitals were selected for the “Kayakalp” awards in Vellore district for maintaining cleanliness.

Following inspection, the seven government hospitals at Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Gudiyatham, Sholinghur, Government Pentland Hospital in Vellore, and district headquarters hospital, Walajah, were selected, according to officials.

The Union government had launched “Kayakalp” to award public health facilities.

E. Kalivaradhan, joint director of medical and rural health services, Vellore, said there were 13 hospitals under the directorate in the district. The award is based on the maintenance of cleanliness in the hospital.

Incentives for staff

While the district headquarters hospital in Walajah received ₹3 lakh as commendation award, the remaining six hospitals received ₹1 lakh each, he said.

A part of this amount would be used for the development of the hospital while another percentage of the fund would be granted as incentive for the staff, he added.

On Wednesday, Collector S.A. Raman congratulated the staff of Government Pentland Hospital for taking efforts to maintain cleanliness.

He said that about 80 doctors, nurses and sanitary workers of the hospital worked to keep the hospital clean.

R. Jayageetha, chief medical officer of the hospital, said that they had seven regular hospital workers and 14 outsourced housekeeping workers to keep the hospital premises clean.

“We engaged a gardener and took up landscaping. Our regular hospital workers handle biomedical waste. It is five years since the hospital came under the control of the Directorate of Medical Services, and we have been selected for the award in the first attempt,” she said.

The Collector presented certificates of appreciation to the staff.