Seven fishermen from Threspuram in Thoothukudi district, who were stranded in mid-sea after the engine of their mechanised boat failed two days ago about 36 nautical miles away from Chinna Muttam fishing harbour, were rescued.

The Chinna Muttom fishermen who were fishing in a mechanised boat owned by Thomas of Kanniyakumari district rescued the Thoothukudi fishermen and brought them to Chinna Muttom fishing harbour on Saturday morning. Their boat was also towed to the shore, said F. Sahaya Jose, Inspector of Police, Coastal Security Group of the Kanniyakumari district police.