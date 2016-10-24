The Bharatiya Janata Party has urged the government to take steps for setting up small industrial units in the vacant site in the Salem Steel Plant campus for promoting industrial ventures and also job opportunities.

A team of the BJP cadre, led by R.P. Gopinath, president of the Salem Urban District Unit of the party, called on the Governor at the SSP house and presented a memorandum stating that the 2,000 vacant land in the SSP campus could be used for starting SSI ventures, which in turn will create more job opportunities and also pave way for developing the local economy.