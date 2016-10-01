The Mahila Court on Friday sentenced a youth to life sentence for molesting a minor girl.

Arumugam (26), a daily labourer of Bhavani, had concealed his first marriage, and had deceived the 16-year-old girl into entering into wedlock and physical relation, during October 2015.

The girl’s parents had preferred a complaint with the All Women Police, Bhavani, leading to the arrest of Arumugam.

Mahila Court Judge Thirunavakarasu sentenced Arumugam to 10 years for abducting the girl and awarded life sentence under POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012, and directed payment of Rs. 5,000 as fine under each count. Further, the judge recommended payment of Rs. 1 lakh as relief to the minor girl.