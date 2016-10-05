The Department of Chemistry of the Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Government Arts College for Women organised a national seminar on ‘Green Chemistry in organic synthesis’ at the college premises here on Wednesday. M. Jayanthi Violet, Principal who is also the Professor of Chemistry, presided over the inaugural. A total of 56 research papers and 25 posters were presented by the participants in the seminar. Prizes were awarded to the best paper and the best posters presenters. About 300 post-graduate and under-graduate students, research scholars and staff from various colleges and universities participated in the seminar.

