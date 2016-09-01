An awareness seminar on ‘Breast-feeding and consumer protection’ was organised by Aalur Thinnaipalli Friends Trust and the anganwadi centre at Aalur town panchayat on Tuesday.

Town panchayat vice-president M.S. Masood presided. S. Mohammed Rizwan, executive committee member of the trust, welcomed the gathering. M. Mohammed Askar, founder of the trust, gave an introductory speech about the seminar. Over 200 persons, including members of women self-help groups, participated.