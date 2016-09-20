A Sri Lankan Tamil refugee, staying in the Mandapam refugee camp, attempted self-immolation at the Collect orate here on Monday, alleging threat to his life after he failed to pay dues to those who had joined the chit fund scheme run by him.

S Manoj (35) came to the Collectoratewith his wife Nirosha (31) and two girl children, aged six and three years, to present a petition when he tried to set himself ablaze after dousing himself with kerosene.

He was fully drenched and before he could set himself on fire, police pulled him down and saved, police said.

He told police that he was running a chit fund scheme and was deceived by those who had joined the scheme. Those who had availed the money after making the payments for the first three to four months, failed to pay the money in the subsequent months, he alleged.

He had also lent money for interest and many turned defaulters, he said. As he could not pay money to those who had regularly paid the monthly payments, they started threatening him, he said. He has listed names of 14 people, both Lankan Tamils living in the refugee camp and local Tamils, in the petition.