A warning board kept at the Udhagamanalam Boat House for tourists not to take selfie while boating.–Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Taking selfie at the Udhagamandalam lake has been banned from November 5 (Saturday).

The ban came into effect after an Indian Gaur attacked a couple at SIMS Park in Coonoor recently amid reports that the attack took place when the couple were taking a selfie.

When asked, Manager of boat house A. Dineshkumar said that the Niligiri Collector P. Sankar had a meeting with the stake holders in tourism in the Niligris last month in which it was decided to ban selfies at tourist spots. Accordingly, it was decided to ban selfies and warning boards have been put up at the boat house in both English and Tamil.

If any tourist was found violating the ban, the boat ride will be cancelled immediately.

Tourists are being instructed about the selfie ban before they enter the boat house.