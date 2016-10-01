Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman and film director Ameer arriving at the Additional District Sessions Court in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman and noted film director Ameer, facing trial after they were slapped with sedition charges for making inflammatory speeches in support of Sri Lankan Tamils, appeared before the Additional District Sessions Court here on Friday.

The two, who had appeared before the court on September 8 in response to non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and got them recalled, appeared for the second time in the month and were present till their counsel M. Somasundaram cross-examined a prosecution witness.

After he completed the cross-examination of Vasanthakumari, section officer in Public Department, which sanctioned prosecution of the two under sedition charges, Additional District Judge S. Sivakadatcham adjourned the case till October 25 for further hearing.

Mr. Seeman and Mr. Ameer had been facing the case for nearly eight years after the Q Branch police registered the case against them for making remarks against the country in the protest organised by Tamil film industry in Rameswaram on October 19, 2008.

The prosecution had cited 33 witnesses in the case and more than 25 witnesses had been cross-examined so far. After the completion of cross-examination of witnesses, the defence was likely to present its witnesses, Mr. Somasundaram said.

Later in a brief chat with reporters, Mr. Seeman lamented that the entire State had become sensitive following rumours about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health and wanted her to put an end to the rumours by coming out with a recorded speech.

Welcoming the move to constitute Cauvery Management Board, he said it was unfortunate that the two national parties – the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party – remained indifferent to the issue for narrow political gains in Karnataka.

He welcomed Indian army’s surgical strikes on terrorists’ launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.