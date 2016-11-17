He goes for a walk early in the morning and drinks tea offered by vendors

While it has become a routine for the DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin to take an early morning walk down the streets and seek votes for his party candidates later, a method he perfected in the previous general elections, for the Thanjavur voters it was quite new to see a leader solicit votes in a casual manner. His earlier visit to Thanjavur too had such an exercise but this time it was much more relaxed.

Arriving just past midnight from Madurai, Mr. Stalin was ready for his walk early on Wednesday morning with his friends and leaders including MLA Mahesh Poyyamozhi in attendance. He chose the Annai Sathya Stadium for his short sojourn. Reaching out to the surprised early morning walkers, he campaigned for his party.

“He seems to be fit. He greeted co-walkers with folded hands but there was hardly any word from him during his walk at the stadium,” said Senthil and R. Gopalakrishnan, who was there at that time. Many greeted him but he was not perturbed. After about 30 minutes of brisk walk he went to a restaurant near the Anna Statue to savour a cup of filter coffee along with his friends.

Soon, he moved over to the Uzhavar Sandhai on Nanjikkottai Road where Ms. Anjugam Bhupathy joined him for canvassing votes. Later, they drove down to Kamaraj Vegetable Market where Mr. Stalin sought votes for the party candidate among the huge crowd of public and traders.

While numerous people shook hands with him, many took selfie with a smilingly obliging Mr. Stalin. When some vendors invited him for a cup of tea, he politely refused saying that he had drunk coffee just a while ago. But there were those who insisted that he have tea with them and Mr. Stalin could not escape and tea was served. After an hour or so, the DMK leader concluded his impromptu campaign.