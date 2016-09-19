: Following reports that pro-Kannada outfits have planned to stage a protest at the inter-State border at Attibele on Monday, security is set to be tightened on the Tamil Nadu side in Jujuvadi to prevent untoward incidents.

The Federation of Kannada Organisations, led by its president Vatal Nagaraj, has been organising protests against the Supreme Court’s direction to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Bus services between the two States remained suspended for the twelfth day on Sunday as buses from Karnataka were operated till Attibele post while buses from Tamil Nadu were operated till Jujuvadi.

The large-scale violence and torching of vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration numbers in Karnataka have escalated the tension between the States.

During the bandh called by Kannada outfits on September 9, a large number of activists staged protest and raised slogans at Attibele post at the inter-State border. Hence, to strengthen the security at Jujuvadi, additional forces were kept ready, said a senior police official.

He said that security was being provided to Kannada establishments in the district and all steps were taken to prevent any untoward incidents.

Currently, vehicles with Karnataka registration numbers are being escorted till Jujuvadi while two-wheelers enter Karnataka every day. Sources said that vehicle movement, including two-wheelers, might completely be stopped by both the sides on Monday due to the protest.

