Security arrangements are in place to ensure that normal life is not disrupted in the State on Friday during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by central trade unions, police officials here said.

The all-India strike has been called by a clutch of unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, UTUC and the LPF in protest against the alleged ‘anti-people policies and labour reforms of the Union government’.

A senior police official said all measures had been taken to ensure that essential services were not affected. Police personnel would be deployed at bus stops and railway stations, and taxis and autos would ply as usual, he added.

Long-distance mail and express trains would be operated without any inconvenience to passengers, Southern Railway officials said.

In Chennai, Metro rail services will be operational.

Trade unions participating in the strike plan to picket Central government offices across the State.