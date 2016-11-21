A total of 175 policemen have been deployed

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) of the Aravakurichi constituency were shifted to a strong room at the counting centre under tight security arrangements on late Saturday.

The EVMs were sealed in the presence of District Collector cum District Election Officer K. Govindaraj and General Observer Bhupal Singh Manral. Representatives of political parties and candidates were also present when the strong room at M. Kumarasamy Engineering College in Thalavaipalayam was sealed. Tight security arrangements have been made with the deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in addition to the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

Meanwhile, votes polled in the constituency was reviewed on Sunday. Collector K. Govindaraj and Bhupal Singh Manral, General Observer, took part in it. It was found that no booths had recorded abnormally high or low percentage of votes.

Mr. Govindaraj said elaborate arrangements were made to ensure trouble-free counting on Tuesday.