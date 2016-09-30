Hectic negotiations among the constituents of Makkal Nala Koottani held here on Thursday could only reach consensus on 54 out of the 60 seats in the Tirupur Corporation council.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary K. Subramanian said that it was agreed to field CPI (M) candidates in 23 wards, CPI candidates in 18 wards, MDMK in 8 wards and VCK members in 5 wards.

“The talks on whom to be fielded in the remaining seats are going on. A consensus will be reached soon,” he said. AIADMK, and DMK-alliance had announced the candidates for all the seats well in advance.

275 persons file papers

As many as 275 persons have filed nominations to contest for various posts in the local bodies, on Thursday. With this, a total of 942 persons had filed nominations till Thursday evening. Of the 275 persons who filed the nominations on the day, a total of 205 persons filed for the post of village panchayat ward members, 40 for village panchayat presidents, 10 each for panchayat union ward members and Corporation councillors, five for town panchayat ward members, four for municipal councillors and one for district panchayar ward member.