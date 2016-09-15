The Palayamkottai Taluk police are on the lookout for a Puthiya Thamizhagam functionary and his sons in connection with the murder of private bus driver at Manappadaiveedu near here on Tuesday.

Bus driver Rajagopal (48) of Manappadaiveedu under Palayamkottai Taluk police station limits was murdered by a gang on Tuesday when the victim was walking towards his house. Police found that he had developed enmity with Puthiya Thamizhagam functionary Natarajan of Manappadaiveedu and his sons Prakash Kumar, Prem Kumar and Ashok Kumar over bursting of crackers during last Deepavali celebrations at Manappadaiveedu. When a quarrel broke out among them after this incident, Ashok Kumar sustained cut injuries. A case was registered against Rajagopal. In turn, Rajagopal warned them to desist from teasing his niece. Since Rajagopal was murdered against this backdrop, the police suspect Natarajan, his sons and five others in connection with the murder.