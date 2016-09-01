Minister of State for Defence Subhash Ramrao Bhamre has said that the search operation for AN-32 aircraft would continue and the Ministry would not give up till the aircraft was located.

“We will continue the search operation through air, surface and underwater and will leave no stone unturned,” Mr. Bhamre told presspersons here after paying homage to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar here on Wednesday.

He said soon after the aircraft went missing after its takeoff from Chennai on July 22, a massive search operation was launched, deploying all resources available in the Indian Air Force, Navy, and the Coast Guard.

The search operation covered surface and underwater with the help of submarines, he said and added that the search was conducted with the help of satellites but the aircraft could not be located.

As the submarines failed to locate the aircraft, “we are taking the help of other underwater search operations and this is going on,” he said.

He said an inquiry had been ordered and after the report was submitted, they would get to know the details, he said.

Defence personnel contacted the families of six crew members and 23 passengers in the aircraft and briefed them of the steps being taken, he added.

Earlier, Mr. Bhamre, who was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Highways Pon. Radhakrishnan and BJP State president Tamilisai Soundarajan, paid homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar by garlanding his statue at his memorial here.

They were received at the helipad by BJP district president K. Muraleedharan.

Paying glowing tributes to the late leader, he said the Union Ministers had undertaken the mission of honouring freedom fighters, coinciding with the 70th Independence Day celebrations to infuse the fervour of nationalism in the minds of younger generation.

The late leader was inspired by Swamy Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he said. When Netaji became president of the Congress in 1939, Thevar stood behind him like a rock and mustered support from Tamil Nadu. After Netaji quit the Congress and launched the Indian National Army, Thevar asked his men to join the army, though he was in jail at the time, he said.