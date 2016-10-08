In a huge haul, Forest Department personnel seized 750 kg of sea cucumbers, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and arrested two persons, including a juvenile, who were transporting the endangered species in a van near Mandapam on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off and an alert by Deepak S. Belgi, Wildlife Warden of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, a team of forest personnel led by Forest Guard A. Kalidass were checking vehicles near Indian Coast Guard Mandapam North Hovercraft Station.

When they waved a van to stop, it sped away. Six forest personnel chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Pillaimadam.