Extending unconditional support to the proposed State-wide bandh to be observed on Friday in protest against attacks on the Tamil and their properties, Social Democratic Party of India has appealed to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to lead an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to Cauvery water issue.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, SDPI State president K.K.S.M. Tehlan Baqavi said properties worth several crores of rupees, owned by the Tamil, had been destroyed in Karnataka and a Tamil youth in Bangalore, who supported Tamil Nadu’s stance over this issue through his Facebook account, was thrashed mercilessly by members of Kannada outfits.

Appeal

“However, Mr. Modi had urged the peoples of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to refrain from indulging in violence. It clearly shows the Centre’s biased stance over the Cauvery issue. Hence, the Chief Minister should take along with her leaders of all political parties to meet Mr. Modi to find a permanent solution to this decades-old issue,” Mr. Tehlan said.