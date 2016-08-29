A 10th century A.D. Ayyanar sculpture lying not much known to outside world on the outskirts of Tirupur city.

The sculpture was not only said to have been worshipped by local merchants but later by other traders who passed through the region.

An ancient Ayyanar sculpture from 10th century A.D. carved out on granite with Tamil inscriptions on its rear side is lying at Chinnariyapatti village without much known to the outside world.

“Speciality of the sculpture is that it was cut on a single block of granite by a ‘potter’ of the locality and dedicated to the local people, especially for merchants, to worship. Potters usually carry out their artistic talent only on clay”, pointed out Ravikumar Sundaram, one of the archaeologists attached to Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre who deciphered the inscriptions.

The three-line engravings on the rear side of the sculpture were written in ‘ancient Tamil letters’.

“The wordings tell that the sculpture was carved out by Devanen, a potter, and he came out with the artistic exploration deviating from the usual clay medium when Rasalingapallavarai came to power as the local administrator of the area”, said Mr. Sundaram.

“The hamlet falls in an ancient trade route”, reminded Mr. Sundaram.

The 85 cm tall and 100 cm wide sculpture has portrayed Ayyanar in ‘Uthkudikasanam’ position.

“The head portion has been carved out in ‘Jathamandalam design’ and the Ayyanar wears ornaments in ears, neck, hands and legs”, said K. Ponnusamy, a historian and another team member.