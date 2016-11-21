WITH MANY DEMANDS:Members of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation observing a fast in Ramanathapuram on Sunday.— Photo: L. Balachandar; - L_Balachandar

Members of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation observed a day’s fast here on Sunday, pressing 15-point charter of demands, including abolition of contributory pension scheme and re-introduction of old pension scheme.

Led by S Sagayaraj, the federation’s district president, a large number of teachers, including women, took part in the fast, demanding among other things, removal of anomalies in the Sixth Pay Commission and institution of Seventh Pay Commission.

The federation’s district secretary, S. Muthumurugan, who explained the demands, said the agitation was also to press for removal of various objectionable clauses in the new education policy, and its implementation after reaching a consensus.

The teachers also demanded scrapping of a Government Order which denied incentives to B.Com. and B.A. (Economics) teachers and promotions due for Headmasters and teachers in various schools.