Thousands of devotees witnessing Soorasamharam at Kulasekarapattinam as part of the Dussera festival on Monday night.

Main event of the 10-day festival was performed on Kulasekarapattinam beach.

The Dasara festival, celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety at Kulasekarapattinam in the district, came to an end with ‘Soorasamharam,’ which marks victory of good over evil, on Monday night.

A large numbers of devotees from various places thronged Mutharamman Temple in the town and offered special prayers. The festival commenced with flag hoisting on October 1.

Witnessed by a huge crowd, ‘Soorasamharam’ was performed on Kulasekarapatnam beach at midnight. Ahead of the significant event of the 10-day festival, Goddess Mutharamman was taken in a procession on ‘Simha Vahanam’ for the ‘samharam’ (annihilation) of four demons, including Mahishasuran, at 12 midnight.

The event commenced at 12.30 a.m. and ended at 12.45 a.m.

The devotees chanted ‘Om Kali’ and ‘Jai Kali’ on the occasion. During the festivities, spiritual discourses and programmes such as orchestra performance and Bharathanatiyam were rendered by a group of artistes at Temple Kalaiarangam, sources said.

The town wore a festive look and many devotees were seen carrying offerings to Goddess Mutharamman. During the course of the festival, devotees, who were on fast, collected money from the public as offerings to the Goddess.

Most of the devotees wore different peculiar costumes as part of the ritual, seeking to fulfil their wishes. Several men also wore saris. Many people, including women, took out padayatra to Kulasekarapatnam from several places. Kulasekarapatnam assumes importance for the grand manner of celebrating Dasara.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for the benefit of the devotees. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Tirunelveli range) R. Dhinakaran was among those who witnessed Soorasamharam.

Security

Adequate police force, led by Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis, had been deployed around the temple. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation had operated additional bus services to various destinations.