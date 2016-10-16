Science exhibition held

Sterlite Copper organised a science exhibition for school children under its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme here on Saturday.

Girl child education has been a prime focus of CSR initiatives of Sterlite Copper and ‘Ilam Mottukkal’ being a signature programme of the company on girl child education. Under this programme, girl children of 86 government and government aided schools in Ottapidaaram and Thoothukudi blocks of the district are being imparted regular remedial coaching through academic support centres in these schools and around 8,500 children are provided with educational kits every year.

Sterlite Copper conducted a science exhibition at Subbiah Vidyalaya School on Saturday aiming at providing a platform to the girl children of the ‘Ilam Mottukkal’ scheme to kindle inquisitiveness in scientific exploration and exhibit their innate talent. D. Dhanavel, Head ( Commercial & Special Project), Sterlite Copper and Navaram Kumar, District Science Officer, District Science Centre, Tirunelveli inaugurated the science exhibition in the presence of, R. Kailasam, Head(CSR), Sterlite Copper and Snorre Westguard, Executive Director, Hummana People To People India, partnering agency for Ilam Mottukkal.

Around 2,500 school children took part in the exhibition and 250 science exhibits covering the domain of physics, chemistry and biology were displayed in the event.

The visiting public and school children were told about the various scientific facts and inventions displayed by the children. The visitors appreciated the children’s talents.

The best displays in the exhibition were selected and the teams were awarded prizes during the valedictory function.

P. Ramnath, Chief Executive officer, Sterlite Copper and Soundara Nayagi, District Elementary Education Officer appreciated and applauded the efforts and talents of the girl children and presented awards and prizes to the winning teams.

Mr. Ramnath said that scientific inventions and innovations would take India on the fast track of development and urged the girl children to develop inquisitiveness with regard to scientific exploration and research and bring pride to the nation as sportswomen did during the recent Rio Olympics.