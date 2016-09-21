WIDE VARIETY:Books on astronomy, physics and environment will form part of the the library, which will reman open on weekends too.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Many encyclopedia and science books available to attract visitors

Now, the District Science Centre at Sathuvachari has an additional feature – a library that will be kept open on weekends. Visitors can choose to read from an array of 250 books on subjects covering science and technology and astronomy.

What was earlier a small facility for internal use of staff has been thrown open for visitors, according to G. Durairaj, district science officer, Vellore. “Our executive director in Chennai suggested on opening the facility for visitors during the weekends. Hence, we started this facility last week. It will be on trial run to see the utilitisation by visitors,” he said.

The library hall is now home to books on science and technology, different encyclopedia and books on a number of topics dealing with astronomy. “We also have a Tamil magazine – ‘Ariviyal Oli’ for interested visitors. There are many encyclopedia that would interest children, physics books and books on mathematics puzzles,” he said.

A number of activities are in store for visitors to the District Science Centre such as science demonstration shows, robotic corners, activity corner for students on every Wednesday, and a separate 3D hall. There is also a temporary exhibition on light that is targeted at college students, especially students of physics.

“This library has become an additional facility. Visitors can go to the various galleries, take a look at demonstrations, visit the activity corner, and read books at the library,” Mr. Durairaj said. The centre, on an average, receives 1,000 visitors a month. From April 1, 2015 to March 1, 2016, the centre received 25,000 visitors, he mentioned.

The library will be kept open from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. “Presently, we have also made available newspapers at the library. Based on the utilisation, we can look at the possibility of getting magazines on current affairs, current science and environment magazines,” Mr. Durairaj noted.