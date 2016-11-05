This is a daily feature on Residency Road in the afternoon.— Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Police ask them to deploy additional security guards at the gate

In order to bring respite to harried motorists in the Central Business District (CBD), traffic police have directed schools to deploy additional security guards outside the premises. Schools have been asked to give loudspeakers to guards posted at the gate to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

In an attempt to reduce traffic congestion, police met representatives of a dozen schools. Abhishek Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic (East) said that managements were asked to take up a slew of measures to ensure that there are no traffic snarls.

“Among other things, we want the guards to ensure that lane discipline is maintained,” Mr Goyal said. Schools have been asked to intimate traffic police if they are organising any programme. Other measures include urging schools to ensure that parents follow basic traffic norms and publicise the same in parent-teacher meetings.

Resident Welfare Associations have welcomed these suggestions. Nitya Reddy, vice president of Richmond and Langford Town Residents’ Welfare Association said that their efforts to have a dialogue with school managements have gone in vain. “Currently, private vehicles are parked in our neighbourhoods in the morning and afternoons. It is difficult to get out of our homes.”

Dinakar Wilson, principal of Baldwin Boys' High School, said, “While we are ready to deploy more staff, having more traffic police personnel for 20 minutes when school begins and ends would make a big difference.”