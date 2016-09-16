The State-wide bandh to condemn the attack on Tamils in Karnataka called by the Farmers’ Association has received vociferous support from different organisations in Kanniyakumari district.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has announced that they would stage a rail roko in Kottar Railway Junction.

The Tamil Nadu Traders Union, Rubber Farmers’ Association, Auto Driver Union affiliated to all political parties except ruling party, Rubber Shop Owners’ Association, Tamil Nadu Traders’ Association, Tamilnadu Farmers’ Association has also announced that their support for the bandh.

The APPTA Vegetable and Fruits Market would also shut shop to express solidarity, said S. Chelladurai, President.

Bunks, theatres closed

Similarly, the petrol bunks would not function from dawn to dusk, and theatres would not run first and matinee shows.

Hotels and jewellery shops would remain closed , the respective unions announced.

The private bus owners have also extended their support for the strike.

However, the government buses would be operated as usual with police protection, while government offices, banks and post offices would also function as usual.

Police geared up

The district police are geared to meet any eventuality, police protection would be accorded for buses, schools, offices etc, said an official.