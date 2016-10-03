spirited campaign:Students cleaning the Vellore Cantonment Railway Station on Sunday.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

About 20 railway staff, 10 pizza outlet employees join the campaign

Students of E.V.R. Nagammai Government Girls Higher Secondary School along with railway employees cleaned the Vellore Cantonment Railway Station as part of Swachh Bharat campaign on Sunday.

According to G. Arangarasan, station manager, 20 students of the school joined the special campaign. Earlier, Lions Club and a pizza outlet handed over cleaning materials such as garbage bins to the station, he said.

About 20 railway employees and 10 employees of the pizza outlet also cleaned parts of the station. “We covered a km of the track and a platform during the campaign from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is the third year we are conducting such a campaign under Swachh Bharat mission,” Mr. Arangarasan said.

