The first phase of school exchange programme for the benefit of rural and urban students at the middle school level was launched at the Government High School in Gandhi Nagar here on Wednesday.

A group of 20 students from Panchayat Union Middle school at Mangudi in Annavasal panchayat union was brought to this school. Students of the urban school explained certain simple procedures being adopted by them to learn a few complex syllabi. With teachers of both schools intently watching, a couple of students of Pudukottai school explained how any subject - be it science, language, geography or history - could be easily understood.

The programme is being implemented by the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan department in co-ordination with District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and Edusat. As per the schedule, middle school students from 22 schools - 11 each from rural and urban areas would be exchanged mutually. Twenty students have been selected from each school.

Thus 220 students from 11 urban areas will visit rural schools and similar number of students from 11 rural centres will be exposed to the teaching methods at urban schools. The objective of the exchange programme is to promote social values, behavioural changes, team spirit, creativity and other virtues. Select teachers from the schools have been assigned the responsibility of taking the students to the respective school. Adequate training had been imparted to these co-ordinating teachers and also the headmasters of the schools, according to S. Shanthi, Chief Educational Officer.