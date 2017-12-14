School correspondent murdered

more-in

RAMANATHAPURAM

A. Mohideen Arif (58), correspondent of Keela Muslim Higher Secondary School in Abiramam, was found murdered near a mosque at Natham in Kamudhi block in the district on Thursday.

Police said Arif was returning home on his two-wheeler after attending school in the afternoon, when some miscreants allegedly waylaid and murdered him. His throat was slit with a sharp weapon and he was found dead in a pool of blood, the police said.

The police said the deceased had rivalry with a gang, which had opposed his becoming the correspondent of the school, and suspected the gang’s involvement in the murder. Abiramam police have registered a case and are investigating.