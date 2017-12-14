Tamil Nadu

School correspondent murdered

more-in

RAMANATHAPURAM

A. Mohideen Arif (58), correspondent of Keela Muslim Higher Secondary School in Abiramam, was found murdered near a mosque at Natham in Kamudhi block in the district on Thursday.

Police said Arif was returning home on his two-wheeler after attending school in the afternoon, when some miscreants allegedly waylaid and murdered him. His throat was slit with a sharp weapon and he was found dead in a pool of blood, the police said.

The police said the deceased had rivalry with a gang, which had opposed his becoming the correspondent of the school, and suspected the gang’s involvement in the murder. Abiramam police have registered a case and are investigating.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2017 8:01:22 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/school-correspondent-murdered-ramanathapuram/article21665556.ece

© The Hindu