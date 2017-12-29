‘SC should dispel uncertainty over fireworks ban soon’

more-in

Manufacturing and sale of fireworks are being done complying with all licensing conditions, and fireworks should be treated as a product that is an important part of all kinds of celebrations in the country, said speakers at an all-India meeting of representatives of fireworks and allied industries here on Thursday.

The meeting was organised by the All India Federation of Fireworks Associations two days after it decided to indefinitely close down all cracker manufacturing units in the country seeking early disposal of a petition in the Supreme Court that sought a nation-wide ban on the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers on the grounds that they caused air pollution.

Expressing apprehension that a ban on the sale and bursting of crackers before Deepavali will result in a huge loss for the manufacturers, dealers and transporters, the industry representatives wanted the apex court to decide on the case immediately so as to enable the agents and manufacturers to decide whether to continue production or not.

“We passed a resolution seeking the Centre to exempt the fireworks industry from Rule 3B of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, so that one-day celebrations like all Indian festivals and other cultural activities are enjoyed with fireworks without any interruption from the courts,” the vice-president of the federation, K. Mariappan said.

“The so-called pollution caused by crackers does not sustain for 48 hours (after bursting) and it does not violate national ambient air quality standard under the Environment (Protection) Rules,” Mr. Mariappan said.

A speaker from Maharashtra said in the National Capital Region (NCR), people suffered because of other factors like burning of agricultural waste, pollution from thermal power plants and emission from vehicles.

T. Kannan, a functionary of The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association, said a conspiracy was being hatched to ban fireworks that were part of the tradition and culture of the country.

A dealer from West Bengal said that the industry could not face the threat of ban of crackers during Deepavali every year. Another speaker said that even in Dubai, where air ambience is given high priority, a fireworks display was organised recently. The president of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association, Asaithambi, said that the US had made bursting of crackers a right of the citizen. Another resolution wanted the Tamil Nadu Government to implead itself in the case and take all steps to safeguard the industry.