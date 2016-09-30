SC will not allow a private doctor

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea of the father of Swathi murder case accused P. Ramkumar, who allegedly committed suicide in jail, for the presence of an independent expert at the time of his son's autopsy, saying this will become “a bad practice”.

“We cannot allow you that. Tell us if you want an independent medical board... tell us if you want an independent person on the medical board. We are with you... But private doctors can never be allowed,” Justice J.S. Khehar, at the head of a bench consisting of Justice Arun Mishra, observed. The court asked advocates Kamini Jaiswal and S. Rajanikanth, counsel for R. Paramasivan, Ramkumar’s father, whether he had apprehensions if the doctors were biased or if they were not good enough or if the hospital was not good.

Ms. Jaiswal replied that the post-mortem is being conducted by government doctors, who are under the State, and they would be biased. The truth about his death — whether he committed suicide by biting a live wire or whether he was a victim of custodial death — would never be known, they said.

Senior advocates C.A. Sundaram and Subramonium Prasad, appearing for Tamil Nadu government, along with advocate Yogesh Kanna, countered that the Single Judge of the Madras High Court had tried to assuage Mr. Paramasivan’s apprehensions by adding one more doctor of the High Court’s choice to the team of forensic doctors scheduled to conduct the autopsy before October 1. Mr. Sundaram informed that a Division Bench of the High Court had allowed a fifth doctor from AIIMS to participate in the autopsy. Mr. Paramasivan had approached the Supreme Court after the High Court refused the plea for an independent expert, but nevertheless stayed the autopsy till September 30 for the family to move the Supreme Court.