The Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene in a Madras High Court order, transferring the investigation of the alleged suicide of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vishnu Priya, from the CB-CID of the State police to the CBI.

A Bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur noted that the death of a woman police officer under mysterious circumstances needed to be thoroughly and impartially probed by an independent investigative agency.

The court refused to budge even after the Tamil Nadu counsel contended that the CB-CID was also under the impression that the death was a suicide. The victim’s father, M. Ravi, represented by senior advocate P. Wilson, had also moved the Supreme Court against the State’s challenge of the High Court order.

A Division Bench of the High Court had passed the orders on an appeal moved by her father M. Ravi.