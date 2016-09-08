‘More steps have to be taken to ensure that farmers are not deprived of their irrigation source’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court’s order directing Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water was a big victory for Tamil Nadu. But more steps needed to be taken to ensure that farmers were not deprived of their irrigation source, he said.

“Until the monsoon rains intensifies in November, the farmers have to make do with water stored in Mettur dam. Even according to the Supreme Court verdict, they should have already released 103.33 tmcft of water, but even if Karnataka releases 15000 cusecs of water for the next ten days, they would have released only 13 tmcft of water. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the government has released around 33 tmcft of water this year. The Tamil Nadu government must take appropriate steps and approach the Cauvery tribunal,” Mr Ramadoss said in a statement. Since Karnataka-based parties have started protesting against the verdict and there is unrest, he urged the Karnataka Government to ensure that life and property of Tamils there are not harmed.