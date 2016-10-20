Wasting of excess food at marriage halls, restaurants and function venues could well be a thing of the past in and around Erode city.

‘No Food Waste’, an organisation serving hundreds of hungry and deprived people with recovery of excess food in Chennai, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Delhi NCR, and Tadepalligudem, has launched its Erode Chapter.

The Erode Chapter, consisting of a bunch of enthusiastic youths, made a beginning on World Food Day on October 16 by mobilising resources and supplying freshly prepared food to over 500 people at the Government Headquarters Hospital and a few old age homes in the city. City Corporation Commissioner Seeni Ajmal Khan launched the Chapter with an assurance of sustained support of the civic body. The about 20-member group of volunteers is into the task of carrying out hunger-mapping, identifying sponsors, and working out logistics. “We are looking forward to expanding the volunteer strength to around 50 to begin off well,” director of Erode Chapter Roshan said. The team has already identified the hotels and marriage halls from where food could be procured. The Chapter will be operating a vehicle for transportation of excess food with a full-time driver shortly. Once the hunger-mapping is done, volunteers will be grouped for rendering their service area-wise divided into geographic segments for quicker utilisation of food, Roshan said.

The volunteers are keenly anticipating fuller participation of like-minded people in the city through their helpline 9087790877.