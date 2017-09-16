‘Sasikala to blame for Jaya’s death’

more-in

Forests Minister Dindigul Srinivasan on Friday alleged that V.K. Sasikala and her family were behind the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“Hearing about the health condition of Amma [Jayalalithaa] many leaders from near and far paid a visit to the Apollo Hospital, Chennai, but no one, including the present Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi and BJP national president Amit Shah were allowed to meet her.

“When Sasikala and her family members had easy access to Amma, why did they prevent the leaders from having even a glimpse of her,” he asked.

After the demise of Amma, the party leaders came to a consensus on the next general secretary as they preferred to avoid confrontation. Therefore, Ms. Sasikala was nominated. However, the clandestine moves of the family started unravelling in no time, he said.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan endorsed Mr. Srinvasan’s claims.