Two persons, including A. Hari Nadar (36), a supporter of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s expelled Rajya Sabha member L. Sasikala Pushpa, were on Sunday arrested by the police here on charges of ransacking the house of a lawyer who had appeared for a person who had lodged a complaint against the MP.

Hari’s friend, G. Chithirai Kumar (42) was also arrested.

Hari, who is a native of Mela Ilanthiakulam, was picked up by the police from a hotel here around Friday midnight and taken to Villiyoor, where he was grilled for several hours and subsequently arrested.

The lawyer had appeared for a client who had lodged a complaint against Sasikala Pushpa