Santhan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has issued a defamation notice to K. Ragothaman, former CBI official demanding an apology for reportedly defaming him in his book “Rajiv Kolai Vazhakku”.

Issuing the notice on behalf of Santhan, advocate P. Pugalenthi has said that his client (Santhan) had come across Mr. Ragothaman’s book. In a photograph taken at the assassination spot, the former CBI official has identified a person, who is having a towel with tri-colour border on his shoulder, as Santhan.

It carried the caption that it was known that this was “Chinna” Santhan after completion of investigation.

However, Santhan has denied that it was him. His correct photograph appears in another page of the book.

Santhan has stated that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the murder of the former Prime Minister.

“As could be seen from the above statement of yours, you had completed the investigation without even verifying the identity of my client. You appear to have reached a conclusion about the identity of my client only after he had suffered imprisonment for more than 18 years, that is, in November 2009,” the advocate has said in the notice.