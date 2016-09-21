Revenue officials on Tuesday seized 21 units of sand that was illegally mined from Palar riverbed and stocked at a vacant land in Viruthampet.

“We were at Viruthampet for certificate verification when we saw the sand stocked on the land that was surrounded by several houses. This was the storage point and there were 21 units of sand. We handed it over to officials of the Water Resources Organisation of Public Works Department,” D. Jagadeswaran, tahsildar of Katpadi, said. Officials said the sand could have been brought from the Palar riverbed near T.K. Puram in a bullock cart and stored here for sales. A PWD official said the sand was illegally mined and stored at Viruthampet. The seized sand was later auctioned for Rs. 41,985.