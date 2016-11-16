Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation (TNSLOF) has urged the State government to extend the deadline for remitting the quarterly tax for the vehicles by a month following the demonetisation process.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, federation president Sella Rasamani said that the lorry industry is worst hit by the demonetisation process as drivers could lose their job and also cause severe shortage of sand. He said that contractors in sand mining quarries and in stockyards refuse to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000. “The government should accept demand drafts while purchase of sand in quarries and stockyards”, he added. The president said that loan repayment in financial institutions and for various remittances should also be accepted in old denominations. Mr. Rasamani said that the many were unable to pay the vehicle tax for the current quarter for which deadline ended on November 14.