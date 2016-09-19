A total of 3,600 pregnant women were given the special ‘seer’ on the occasion of the samuthaya valaikappu held in all the 22 blocks in Salem district on Sunday.

The event was brought up by the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Minister for PWD, State Highways and Minor Ports, participated in the event held in the city and handed over the ‘seer’ comprising turmeric, kumkum and glass bangles among other items to 300 pregnant women.

On the occasion, Mr. Palaniswami said that a total of 12,600 pregnant women were given ‘seer’ at the samuthaya valaikappu events held in the district in the last three years. The government spent a sum of Rs. 29.70 lakh for the same.

He said that samuthaya valaikappu programmes benefited all sections of society irrespective of caste and religious barriers.

Explaining the various programmes being implemented by the State Government for the benefit of women, he said that the Chief Minister had announced 50 per cent reservation for women in the local body elections. He called upon the women to utlise the opportunity. At a function held at the Kasi Viswanathar Temple hall at Vazhapadi, the ‘seer’ was distributed to about 150 pregnant women.