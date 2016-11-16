Tragic end:The sambar which was fatally hit by a speeding vehicle on Madurai-Bengaluru highway near Dindigul on Tuesday.

A four-year-old sambar was killed on Madurai-Bengaluru National Highway 7 near A. Vellode junction when an unidentified vehicle knocked it down in the early hours of Tuesday.

Forest Department officials said the sambar could have come from Sirumalai hill in search of food and water.

With the failure of timely arrival of monsoon, water and food became scarce for animals on Sirumalai hill.

The sambar could have climbed down from the hill and passed through Anai Vizhundhan Odai connecting Rajakulam and Periya kanmai in search of water and food.

When it could not enter the small tunnel under the highway, it could have tried to cross the road to go to other side of the stream. After a post-mortem, the officials buried the carcass.