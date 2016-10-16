“This would increase quality, quantity of salt being produced in Thoothukudi”

Instead of continuing with the age-old manual operation and implementation techniques, the salt manufacturers should switch over to massive mechanisation to increase quality and quantity of salt being produced in Thoothukudi, Deputy Salt Commissioner, Government of India H.K. Sharma said.

Addressing the ‘Salt Conclave’ organised here on Friday by the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Thoothukudi Chapter, Mr. Sharma stressed on the need to adopt modern techniques and practices to invigorate the salt industry’s growth.

He said India ranked third in the world in salt production next only to China and the United States of America. In India, Tamil Nadu was the second largest producer of salt after Gujarat.

“Though Thoothukudi takes the major share in production of salt in Tamil Nadu, export of salt from Thoothukudi is decreasing. If we have to accelerate the growth of salt sector, we must move towards mechanisation in the sector rather than following the age-old manual operating and implementation techniques,” Mr. Sharma noted.

He urged the industry members to work collectively in shaping the policy changes that would accelerate the growth and development of the salt industry. “It is important to work with the government in creating a conducive environment for the sector’s growth”.

Superintendent of Salt, Thoothukudi district, R. Kasthuri said the industry should concentrate more on quality of the product, integrated manufacturing techniques, mechanisation to boost the productivity and growth. He added that the salt industry must form a consortium of manufacturers and traders to discuss and address the issues.

Event Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu Salt Conclave 2016, Michael Motha, presented an overview of the salt industry in India and also its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges. Mr. Motha said skill development, changes in the Central and State policies, availability of quality power and adopting international standards were some of the issues to be addressed so as to make the industry competitive in the international market.

The conclave was addressed by a galaxy of experts from the salt and allied industries. Over 120 delegates participated in the conclave.