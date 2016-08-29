The declining trend continues for a few years now due to various factors

Salt exports from Thoothukudi, the largest producer in the State, fell owing to a drop in global demand. While salt production is very high this year, its consumer market is shrinking.

Normally, salt manufacturers would rely heavily on export market, which saw a declining trend over the past few years. The quality of processed salt was not up to the mark and the manufacturers paid the price for not being quality-conscious. Despite lack of quality, market price of salt was soaring, and the export market shifted to Gujarat, B. Prabhakaran John, a Thoothukudi-based salt exporter, told The Hindu on Sunday.

Countries such as Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore had a constant market demand for Thoothukudi salt some years ago, but now they turned their concentration on Gujarat due to the quality of salt and affordable price.

Earlier, South Korea imported a huge quantity of salt, which did not need quality finish, for de-icing highways. But lately, South Korean importers stopped shipping salt from Thoothukudi. The export market of Thoothukudi salt suffered another blow as new entrants – Pakistan and Iran – started exporting consignments to several countries.

Moreover, Indonesia did not allow import of Thoothukudi salt as its quality standards failed to meet their requirements, Mr. John said.

T.P.S. Pon Kumar, another exporter, said he had stopped exporting salt as the commodity was now being produced by many countries.

The domestic market too was not picking up, said G. Grahadurai, president, Tuticorin Small-Scale Salt Manufacturers’ Association. Only when soda ash and caustic soda manufacturing industries, which consumed large amounts of salt, were established here, the salt industry could survive.

The State government could bring in such industrial establishments in Thoothukudi along Madurai–Thoothukudi industrial corridor, he noted.

Sources in Salt Department said in July, 2015, 11,500 tonnes of salt was exported from Thoothukudi seaport, but the export for July this year came down to 9,857 tonnes. During 2014-15, 71,084 tonnes of salt was shipped from Thoothukudi, but there was a sharp fall in 2015-16, which recorded export of only 36,918 tonnes, the sources added.