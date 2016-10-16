Three students from the Salem Zone have emerged victorious in State-level Thirukkural elocution contest conducted by Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam, the literary wing of Shriram Group.

1,918 students

As many as 1,918 students from schools and colleges across 10 zones in the State and Puducherry participated in the contest held in July and August.

As many as 40 finalists contested in the finale that was held in Chennai recently. V. Guna Sekhar of Government Higher Secondary School, Ulagam, Krishnagiri, emerged second in senior level. P. Yuvaraj of Guhai Higher Secondary School, Salem, secured third prize in super senior level and R. Bharathi Priya of Sri Sakthikailassh Women’s College, Salem, won third prize in college level.

First prize winners were given a cash award of Rs. 10,000, second prize winners received Rs. 7,500 and third prize winners took home Rs. 5,000.

The State-level Thirukkural elocution contest was conducted by Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam