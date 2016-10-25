Various trade unions staged a dharna here recently opposing the Centre’s move to privatise Salem Steel Plant. They also presented a memorandum to the District Collector.

The Prime Minister’s Office, on the recommendation of the NITI Aayog, recently gave its nod for the strategic sales of 22 public sector undertakings (PSUs), including the SAIL Plants at Salem.

A large number of members of the trade unions such as Steel Plant Employees Union CITU, LPF, INTUC, ATP, SC and ST Officers and Employees Welfare Association, PMK trade union and Displaced Employees Welfare Association, participated in the dharna.

Later, a delegation of the trade unions called on the District Collector V. Sampath and presented a petition demanding adoption of a resolution opposing the privatisation move in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The memorandum also demanded setting up of a special economic zone, initiative for setting up a rail wagon manufacturing unit in the SSP campus and also a stainless steel industrial park.

According to P. Panneerselvam, president, Steel Plant Employees Union CITU, a delegation of the Save Salem Steel Joint Committee will visit New Delhi next month when the winter session of Parliament is in progress and present petitions to the central leaders against the move.